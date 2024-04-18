LoveOliver chosen as official charity by staff at Fife business
The backing comes from Kingdom Group which includes social landlord, Kingdom Housing Association.
Love Oliver was founded in memory of Oliver Gill who passed away on Christmas Day 2010 aged just 24 weeks after being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. The charity is committed to raising awareness of childhood cancer and its impact on families.
It has a large charity shop in the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes, and also runs a drop-in hub, exclusively for oncology families at The Howat Hub, just a short walk from the new Edinburgh Children's Hospital.
Jennifer and Andy Gill, Oliver’s parents, who started LoveOliver in 2011 and said, “This support is such fantastic news, and we look forward to being able to show the staff at Kingdom the positive impact their fundraising has on families facing childhood cancer.”
Jennifer added, “A childhood cancer diagnosis often involves long hospital stays, far from home and support networks. The devastating diagnosis comes with many pressures on top of having your child face many months of gruelling treatment. Through the generous donations of supporters, LoveOliver works to relieve these pressures as much as possible so that parents have the time, energy and strength to focus on what matters most, their very ill child.”
The Kingdom Group gives staff the opportunity to suggest and vote on their charity partners every two years and has previously supported a range of good causes including Alzheimer Scotland, The Samaritans and, most recently, men’s mental health charity Andy’s Man Club.
Calum Kippen, director of governance, risk and performance, said, “I’m proud that colleagues at Kingdom have chosen to support LoveOliver, a charity that plays such an important role in helping those families within our communities that are affected by childhood cancer.
“Our mission is to provide more than a home and one of the ways we can do that is to support partners that positively impact our customers and communities. We’re excited to get started with our fundraising activities and look forward to helping to raise awareness for LoveOliver and the vital work they do.”
