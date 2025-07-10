Low groundwater levels in Fife spark alert ahead of weekend heatwave

Fife is recording some of the lowest groundwater levels on record - sparking a warning as we head into the hottest spell of the year.

Some areas have seen recent rainfall, but it has not been enough to recover from long term shortages, and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) is warning restrictions on licences to abstract water from the environment may soon be necessary in some catchments if conditions continued to deteriorate.

The alert comes as it publishes its Weekly Water Scarcity report which shows that much of eastern Scotland remains in ‘moderate scarcity’, with low groundwater levels and prolonged dry conditions continuing to limit recovery.

A ‘moderate scarcity’ area means there are clear environmental impacts. Action is expected from abstractors to protect rivers and the species that rely on them.

The first half of 2025 has been the driest in the east since 1973 and much of this part of the country has now been this level for nearly eight weeks, since mid-May. Intermittent rainfall in recent weeks has not been enough to enable recovery - above average rainfall is still required to bring conditions back to normal in affected catchments.

SEPA is urging businesses with licences to take water from the environment, especially in affected areas, to continue to reduce pressure and protect access to water resources.

Earlier this summer, it came close to introducing abstraction restrictions in parts of northern Scotland as certain river levels remained critically low for an extended period.

Eilidh Johnston, senior manager in water industry and rural economy, said: “It won't take a heat wave to tip rivers into crisis. Sustained low flows and dry soils are already putting pressure on businesses and the environment.

“We're asking all abstractors to stay aware of conditions and check the local direct station data regularly especially in the east where pressure is building. We're already in touch with those at highest risk of restrictions, but if you have any questions please get in touch.”

SEPA has urged everyone from farmers and producers to industry and manufacturers to use water efficiently and manage this shared resource responsibly.