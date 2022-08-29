Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It takes place on today (Monday, August 29) to update local residents on progress towards demolishing the charred remains - and getting the town open again.

The main road through Lundin Links remains closed with diversions in place, and concerns are growing over the impact on local businesses.

The meeting at the Old Manor Hotel will hear from representatives of Fife Council, Police Scotland and Middlebrooks, the liquidation company which is now responsible for the building.

The charred remains of thew Lundin Links Hotel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ken Gourlay, Fife Council’s executive director of enterprise and environment, said: “We understand that the fire and the resulting road diversions are causing considerable disruption in the local community.

“We’d like to reassure people that we are working hard to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

Traffic diversions have been in place since last Thursday’s fire for safety reasons until the building can be demolished.

The council is in daily contact with Middlebrooks in a bid to get work underway and completed as quickly as possible.

Added Mr Gourlay: “The former hotel which is a C-listed building has now been formally classed as a dangerous building.

“We understand Middlebrooks is working to get the demolition job done as soon as possible.

“We continue to liaise with the liquidator on a daily basis and will keep everyone informed as further updates become available.”He appealed for people to remain patient as the aftermath of the fire continues to cause significant disruption to the town which is a vital link in the A915 to north-east Fife.

He urged people to follow all diversions which are being monitored by the police to make sure drivers comply with the temporary traffic lights while they are in place.

“The safety of the public has to be our first priority,” added Mr Gourlay.

Sergeant Fyall of Levenmouth Police said: "The decisions around road closures and diversions are not taken lightly. and I would appeal for the public’s continued co-operation and patience in following the routes identified until the issue can be safely rectified."

The liquidator, Claire Middlebrooks, now has responsibility for the building.

She said: “It is my role to work with the various stakeholders within any estate.

“This includes, in this case, members of the public and businesses in the local area who are being disadvantaged by this sad event.

“My experienced team and I are working with a number of structural engineers, demolition contractors and site security to ensure as swift a resolution as possible given the complexity of the situation.

“We hope to be in a position to all local residents updated in real time.”