Lucy Penman, who went to Balwearie High school, attended the ceremony with her parents and sister Sophie. She said she has loved her time at St Andrews and would encourage any pupils at her former high school to follow in her footsteps.

“I loved all the traditions here - May Dip, Raisin, and the Pier Walk - St Andrews is so special. I loved my course, and everyone has been so helpful.”

Lucy said meeting fellow students from around the world was also a highlight, adding: “I’ve just loved it and I’d encourage anyone thinking of going to University in St Andrews to just go for it.”

Lucy Penman