MA Hons for Fife pupil with love of modern studies and politics

A former Kirkcaldy school pupil, inspired by a love of modern studies and politics, celebrated being awarded an MA (Hons) from the University of St Andrews’ prestigious School of International Relations last week.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 19th Jun 2023, 07:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 07:50 BST

Lucy Penman, who went to Balwearie High school, attended the ceremony with her parents and sister Sophie. She said she has loved her time at St Andrews and would encourage any pupils at her former high school to follow in her footsteps.

“I loved all the traditions here - May Dip, Raisin, and the Pier Walk - St Andrews is so special. I loved my course, and everyone has been so helpful.”

Lucy said meeting fellow students from around the world was also a highlight, adding: “I’ve just loved it and I’d encourage anyone thinking of going to University in St Andrews to just go for it.”

Lucy is due to begin working as a governance intern at Legal & General before turning her attention to a career in politics.

