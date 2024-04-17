Madras College: date set for public consultation on Phase3 of major development of school site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scotsman Developments is behind the project which will transform the site. The company has secured the long-term use of the former teaching and technical buildings at Kilrymont, and the latest proposals will include new state-of-the-art, purpose-built student accommodation, with much of it focusing on the more affordable price range. It also wants to retain the sports hall building including the swimming pool and multi-purpose sports areas for residents and the wider community.

Its latest public consultation takes place at the Supper Room, St Andrews Town Hall, Queens Gardens on Wednesday, April 24, between 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Scanlon from Scotsman Developments said: “We’re delighted to continue discussing these exciting proposals with the community. Our first event was well attended, and it is our intention to answer questions and points raised at the second one.

The site of the proposed development at Kilrymont (Pic: Submitted)

"Our development team will be on hand to answer questions and provide an update on the latest iteration of the proposals. All of the team are committed to meeting and listening to the views of residents and the local community. I would encourage as many people as possible to take advantage of this opportunity to ask any questions they might have and provide feedback.” Feedback forms will be available to allow views to be provided at the event and online.

The proposals for phase three are, amongst other matters, in response to the continued need for purpose-built student accommodation within the town. The developer says this will ease the well-publicised pressure on existing housing stock operating as HMOs and safeguard the long-term provision of a swimming pool for students and the wider community.

Consultation material detailing the proposed development will also be available on a dedicated project website at www.kilrymont.scot from 9:00 am on Wednesday, April 24. Comments should be submitted no later than Wednesday, May 8 either online, by email to [email protected] or by post to Orbit Communications, 42 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh EH2 4HQ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad