The popular Gillian Parsons Memorial Golf Day saw 22 teams of golfers tee off in fours at Dunnikier Park Golf Club.

Along the way there were opportunities to pick up extra prizes, including nearest to pin and beat the pro.

Once the action was concluded, the attention turned to the evening entertainment, where guests enjoyed a two-course meal, followed by a raffle, live auction, and prize presentation, where the tournament winners, ‘Cluney Cakes’ led by Dougie Morton, were announced.

This year's winners 'Cluney Cakes with organisers Shona and Dave - L to R Shona Hutchison, Douglas Morton, Dave Foster, Tom Collins, Derek Walker and Kenny Forrest.

The proceeds raised through ticket sales, sponsorship, and fundraising on the day came to £8095. Since its inception, this special event has raised over £129,000 for our Maggie’s

Adam Kent, from Maggie’s Fife, said: “As a key fundraiser in our calendar, we always look forward to this special event, and we are absolutely delighted that another fantastic amount has been raised.

“The funds raised by those who took part, or contributed to the day, will help us to support people living with, or caring for someone with cancer, right here in Fife.

He also thanked organisers Dave Foster and Shona Hutchison.

Shona also took time to thank those involved with the day.

She said: “I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to raise another fantastic total in memory of my sister.