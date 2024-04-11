Maggie’s Fife: Cancer support centre benefits from more than £20,000 in donations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Maggie's Fife has recently received a number of donations from generous supporters. The centre, which costs around £3000 a day to run, is based in the grounds of Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, and provides expert support for those who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Kathryn Leggett, an oncology dietician who runs its nutrition sessions in the centre, took on a HYROX fitness race in Glasgow and raised £1035.00. The strength and endurance race sees participants run 1km, followed by 1 functional workout station, repeated eight times.

Thomas and David Lind generously donated £1000. Thomas has used the centre in the past and his son, David, nominated Maggie’s to receive the £1000 donation from his ship 'The Deep Blue', via his employer TechipFMC.

Thomas and David Lind nominated Maggie's to receive the £1000 via TechipFMC. (Pic: Maggie's Fife)

Mary Archer raised an incredible £18,351.27. Mary and her friends Fiona and Cheryl, embarked on the Camino Santiago De Compostela Walk in Spain and Portugal in September 2023. Their 280km trek took 25 days.

Also raising money for the centre were Sueann and Gaynor. The pair raised funds for Maggie’s throughout 2023. They raised a total of £1966.65 by taking part in the Glasgow Kiltwalk with their children, doing bake sales, and raffles throughout the year.

Natalie Fairfoul, centre fundraising organiser, said: “On average it costs around £3000 to run a Maggie’s centre for one day and we are completely reliant on the generosity of our supporters. We are always incredibly grateful for the support we receive from the local community, who allow us to be here for those with cancer and their loved ones.”

Natalie said that the centre is always looking for new people to raise funds for the centre.

She said: “If you would like to get involved with fundraising, either by organising a fundraiser yourself, joining one of our events, or getting your workplace involved, please just pop in and see us to find out more!”