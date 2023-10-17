Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Caroline Trotter and Janet Peddie were on hand to give cheques totalling £5371 to our Maggie’s Cancer Support Service. The donation comes after a year of fundraising which saw Caroline take part in a Nepalese trek and, alongside Janet, organise a Maggie’s tennis day.

Caroline’s Nepal trek in April raised £4000 for the charity. The fundraiser only came about after she decided to sign up to take part on a whim alongside a group who were raising money for the Dundee branch of Maggie’s.

Caroline explained: “I signed up in February on a whim with some other girls that were going who I didn't know. They said ‘we're raising money for Maggie’s’, so that was, but they were doing it mostly for the Dundee one.

Caroline was one of eight who took part in the Nepalese trek which raised £27,000 for Maggie's centres in Fife and Dundee (Pic: Caroline Trotter)

“They said ‘you don't need to fundraise’. And I thought well, I may as well because I'm a great supporter of Maggie's. Altogether, we raised over £27,000 between us”.

The self-funded 10 day trip saw the group climb 15,000 on the trek which took five days each way. Caroline said she was “blown away” by the donations she received.

She said: “It was quite a short time scale as well. I signed up in February and I went at the end of April. So yeah, it was all quite quick. But that's the beauty of social media, isn't it? We're not directly asking people for money, but they see it up there”.

Caroline was also one of the organisers of the Maggie’s Tennis Day at Lundin Links in September. This is the third event of its kind organised by Caroline, but the first since the Covid pandemic.

Participants from a number of tennis clubs around Scotland came together for the event, which raised a further £1371 for Maggie’s.

Caroline said: “It was great. We had 18 Girls signed up and the minimum donation was £40, some gave more. They got coffee and cake on arrival. They got lunch and pimms and then the tennis competition.

“Everyone was very enthusiastic and we were lucky with the weather. It was really good”.

Natalie Fairfoul, centre fundraising organiser at Maggie’s, thanked Caroline for her efforts.

She said: “We are incredibly grateful to Caroline for all of her fundraising efforts over the last few months, combined she has raised an outstanding total of £5,500 through her Nepal Trek and Tennis Day at Lundin Sports Club. This money will be fundamental in ensuring that we can continue to provide our programme of support for people with cancer and their loved ones here in Fife.