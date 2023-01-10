It wants people with a head for heights to raise funds for Fife’s cancer care centre by taking part in an abseil of the Falkirk Wheel on Friday, March 11.

Natalie Fairfoul, centre fundraising organiser said: “If anyone is looking to take on a new challenge and start the year with a bang then signing up to our abseil fits the bill! This will be our first abseil and a great way to raise money for Maggie’s Fife so we can continue to support people affected by cancer in our community.

“Spaces are limited so don’t delay signing up. Everyone taking part gets a free t-shirt”.

Maggie's Cancer Care Centre, Kirkcaldy

The 100ft abseil takes place on one of the most iconic feats of engineering in Scotland. The rotating boat lift is the first and only one of its kind, and it celebrated 20 years in operation last year.

The wheel has welcomed millions of visitors since opening, and this truly unique way to experience the lift, which links the Forth and Clyde Canal with the Union Canal, is open to anyone.

Those interested in taking part do not need to have any experience as experts will guide you through the abseil.

Registration costs £25 and participants will have an individual £150 fundraising target. All funds raised will be donated to Maggie’s Fife which is based in the grounds of the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.. The charity relies on donations to continue the high level of professional support they offer.

Beautiful skyline above the Falkirk Wheel (Pic: Nicola Orr)

Since opening its first centre in 1996, Maggie’s developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer and their loved ones take back control.

The charity’s first cancer care centre opened in Edinburgh at the Western General Hospital. The charity has now expanded to 24 sites around the United Kingdom, including on the grounds of Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.