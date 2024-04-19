Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Duchess of Kirkcaldy hosted its Big Maggie’s Fife Fundraiser and the night saw £2016 raised for the cancer support centre which sits in the grounds of the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

This is the 10th year of the fundraiser at the popular Lang Toun bar. The event featured live music from ABBA tribute act, Dancing Queen, as well as drinks promotions and a raffle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blythe Marshall, bar manager, was welcomed to the centre for a tour to show him how the business’ support makes such a difference. Blythe was joined by Councillor Alistair Cameron and his wife Joanne Cameron as the cheque was handed over.

The Duchess of Kirkcaldy's charity night raised more than £2000 for Maggie's Fife (Pic: Maggie's Fife)

Blythe said: “It was great to meet Adam at Maggie’s and hear of all the wonderful support it offers. It was amazing night from start to finish with everyone dancing to the Abba tribute, looking forward to organising the next one,

“This is the 10th year that The Duchess has had a fundraiser for Maggie’s, I’m proud to follow in Dallas Meechan’s footsteps to keep this going for many years to come.”

Adam Kent, centre fundraising manager, was keen to thank Blythe and the team behind the event for their fundraising efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “On behalf of all the team at Maggie’s Fife, I want to say a massive thank you to our friends at The Duchess of Kirkcaldy for their ongoing support. We’re delighted with the incredible donation from their most recent fundraiser, which will go directly towards supporting people with cancer and their loved ones, here in our community.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Blythe to our centre to show him firsthand how this donation will be used and I look forward to working with him and his team on future fundraising opportunities.”