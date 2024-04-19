Maggie’s Fife: Duchess fundraiser nets thousands for Fife cancer charity
The Duchess of Kirkcaldy hosted its Big Maggie’s Fife Fundraiser and the night saw £2016 raised for the cancer support centre which sits in the grounds of the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
This is the 10th year of the fundraiser at the popular Lang Toun bar. The event featured live music from ABBA tribute act, Dancing Queen, as well as drinks promotions and a raffle.
Blythe Marshall, bar manager, was welcomed to the centre for a tour to show him how the business’ support makes such a difference. Blythe was joined by Councillor Alistair Cameron and his wife Joanne Cameron as the cheque was handed over.
Blythe said: “It was great to meet Adam at Maggie’s and hear of all the wonderful support it offers. It was amazing night from start to finish with everyone dancing to the Abba tribute, looking forward to organising the next one,
“This is the 10th year that The Duchess has had a fundraiser for Maggie’s, I’m proud to follow in Dallas Meechan’s footsteps to keep this going for many years to come.”
Adam Kent, centre fundraising manager, was keen to thank Blythe and the team behind the event for their fundraising efforts.
He explained: “On behalf of all the team at Maggie’s Fife, I want to say a massive thank you to our friends at The Duchess of Kirkcaldy for their ongoing support. We’re delighted with the incredible donation from their most recent fundraiser, which will go directly towards supporting people with cancer and their loved ones, here in our community.
“It was a pleasure to welcome Blythe to our centre to show him firsthand how this donation will be used and I look forward to working with him and his team on future fundraising opportunities.”
Maggie’s Fife supports those diagnosed with cancer and their families. It is estimated by the charity that it takes £3000 per day to run the centre. The first Maggie's opened in Edinburgh in 1996, and we now run a network of centres across the UK and some abroad.
