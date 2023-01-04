The event held at the Duchess of Kirkcaldy on December 29 marked the 10th anniversary of the annual fundraiser held by Alistair and Joanne Cameron for the local cancer centre. The sold out show raised £3,455 in total, around £500 more than last year.

Alistair was keen to highlight the support from Maggie’s calling it “incredible”, adding: “there are so many supporters of Maggie’s that are always keen to have a night out”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alistair is a long time supporter of Maggie’s Fife, having been a founding member of the cancer charity’s fundraising board. The fundraiser is an annual event that has only missed one year when Covid-19 restrictions meant it was unable to run in 2020. However, a heavily restricted version took place in 2021.

More than £6,000 was raised at the event held at the Duchess of Kirkcaldy

Ticket sales and a raffle on the night contributed to the final total, with an incredible £900 raised from the raffle alone.

However, there was a surprise in store as David and Cathryn Archer from Big Night Out donated a further £3,000 courtesy of their catering equipment and supplies business Sephra. Big Night Out were playing their last show after 28 years of playing together and made the announcement of the donation at the end of their set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alistair said: “Huge thanks to everyone who purchased a ticket, and David and Cathryn as well. Thank you also to everyone who came along, £6,500 isn’t a small amount.

“It was an amazing night, the atmosphere was great right from the very start. It was a real, feel good atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was Big Night Out’s last gig, so people were there to see them and to support the event. There were a lot of Maggie’s supporters who come along every year regardless of who is playing”.

Alistair was also keen to thank Dallas Mackay and the Duchess of Kirkcaldy, who donated ticket sales money back to the charity along with prizes for the raffle.

Advertisement Hide Ad