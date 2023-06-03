News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Paul O’Grady’s husband shares latest heartbreak
Epsom racecourse on high alert as animal activists threaten Derby
EuroMillions: UK ticket holder wins £111.7 million jackpot
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’

Maggie’s Fife: Four Peaks challenge over Lomond Hills for cancer care centre

Fifers are being urged to put their boots on and take part in a new challenge to raise funds for Our Maggie’s.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 12:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 12:09 BST

The Kirkcaldy-based cancer charity has launched its Four Peaks Challenge - a 12.6-mile through the Lomond Hills. The circular route takes on not one, but all four hills that make up the Lomond’s; East Lomond, West Lomond, Bishop Hill and Munduff Hill, which adds a different challenge even for those who might consider themselves familiar with the area.

The one-day challenge on Saturday, September 2 will be led by a qualified mountain leader, and will follow a mixture of tracks and both surfaced and trodden hill paths.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Walkers will gain a total ascent of 2460ft across the duration of the route and experience stunning views across Fife and far beyond.

Alison Allan, centre head at Maggie's Cancer Care Centre, FifeAlison Allan, centre head at Maggie's Cancer Care Centre, Fife
Alison Allan, centre head at Maggie's Cancer Care Centre, Fife
Most Popular

Although there are a few technical and short steep sections, the route is suitable for walkers of all experience levels, and there are options to take more forgiving paths in certain sections. Participants can also bring their dogs, as long as they are kept on a lead throughout the walk.

Adam Kent, centre fundraising manager at Maggie’s Fife said – “We have been keen to try to organise a local walking event for a while, and the 4 Peaks Challenge felt like the perfect opportunity!

“I think our challenge hits that sweet spot between being accessible to those who are newer to walking or consider themselves more casual walkers, but also a decent challenge to those with a bit more experience too. A good few of the Maggie’s team will be taking part, and we’re hopeful that many more people will sign up and help us raise funds to support those in our community with cancer.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alison Allan, centre head, added: “It’s a great opportunity to explore our amazing countryside whilst raising money for such an important cause. Every penny raised will go towards helping my team and I to continue delivering our programme of cancer support to all those who need it in Fife.”

The event is sponsored by long time Maggie’s supporters, Smith Anderson Group, and registration is £25., Maggie’s are asking walkers to aim to raise £300.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/maggies-fife-4-peaks-challenge-2023-tickets-623503976177n

Related topics:ParticipantsKirkcaldyFifeAlison Allan