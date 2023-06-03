The Kirkcaldy-based cancer charity has launched its Four Peaks Challenge - a 12.6-mile through the Lomond Hills. The circular route takes on not one, but all four hills that make up the Lomond’s; East Lomond, West Lomond, Bishop Hill and Munduff Hill, which adds a different challenge even for those who might consider themselves familiar with the area.

The one-day challenge on Saturday, September 2 will be led by a qualified mountain leader, and will follow a mixture of tracks and both surfaced and trodden hill paths.

Walkers will gain a total ascent of 2460ft across the duration of the route and experience stunning views across Fife and far beyond.

Alison Allan, centre head at Maggie's Cancer Care Centre, Fife

Although there are a few technical and short steep sections, the route is suitable for walkers of all experience levels, and there are options to take more forgiving paths in certain sections. Participants can also bring their dogs, as long as they are kept on a lead throughout the walk.

Adam Kent, centre fundraising manager at Maggie’s Fife said – “We have been keen to try to organise a local walking event for a while, and the 4 Peaks Challenge felt like the perfect opportunity!

“I think our challenge hits that sweet spot between being accessible to those who are newer to walking or consider themselves more casual walkers, but also a decent challenge to those with a bit more experience too. A good few of the Maggie’s team will be taking part, and we’re hopeful that many more people will sign up and help us raise funds to support those in our community with cancer.”

Alison Allan, centre head, added: “It’s a great opportunity to explore our amazing countryside whilst raising money for such an important cause. Every penny raised will go towards helping my team and I to continue delivering our programme of cancer support to all those who need it in Fife.”

The event is sponsored by long time Maggie’s supporters, Smith Anderson Group, and registration is £25., Maggie’s are asking walkers to aim to raise £300.