Maggie's Fife: Gillian Parsons Memorial Golf Day raises £6000 for cancer centre
The Gillian Parsons Memorial Golf Day returned for its 17th edition at the end of August, taking place over Dunnikier Park Golf Club in Kirkcaldy. The packed day raised £6848 for Maggie’s Fife.
The popular event saw 20 teams of golfers tee off, taking part in a variety of different competitions and challenges along the way. Guests then enjoyed a two-course meal, followed by a raffle, live auction, and prize presentation, where the tournament winners, team ‘Big Phil’ (Martin McHale, Angela Carlin, Stevie Carlin and Phil Wallace) were announced.
Organiser, Dave Foster, said: “A great day's golf ended in the closest finish seen at Maggie’s charity golf day. It also raised a fantastic sum of £6848. Thanks to all the volunteers, sponsors and players who made it possible.”
Shona Hutchison, who also helped to organise the event, was keen to thank Dave and all else involved in making the day possible.
She said: “It’s great that we raised over £6000 at this year’s event. A big thanks to Dave Foster for all his hard work, and to all sponsors, golfers and anyone that donated prizes, helping make it a successful day.”
The event in memory Gillian has now raised more than £135,000 for Maggie’s Fife.
Adam Kent, fundraising manager at Maggie’s Fife, said it was one of the key dates in the centre’s fundraising diary. He added that they were “absolutely delighted” at the amount raised at this year's total.
Adam continued: “The funds raised by those who took part, or contributed to the day, will help us to support people living with, or caring for someone with cancer, right here in Fife. We’re incredibly grateful to Dave and Shona for all the hard work that they put into this event year after year, and for their enduring commitment to Maggie’s.”
The cancer support centre, which sits in the grounds of the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, relies on voluntary donations to develop its unique, high quality programme of support. It aim is to make the biggest difference possible to people living with cancer, and their family and friends.