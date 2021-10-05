Maggie's Fife: Golf day in memory of Gillian Parsons raises over £7000

The 15th event is staged in honour of Gillian Parsons marked its return to the course earlier this month after the 2020 event was cancelled because of the pandemic.

It was played at Dunnikier Golf Course in Kirkcaldy, raising over £7000 to take the total to date - all of it going to Maggie’s - to £121,000.

The popular charity day, organised by Dave Foster, saw golfers tee-off in teams of four with various competitions and challenges along the way, including nearest to pin and beat the pro, and of course prizes for the top three placed teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winning SIIS team at the Gillian Parsons Memorial Golf Day, staged at Dunnikier Golf Club - Aly Wood, Dave Foster (event organiser), John Scott, Derek Walker. Missing from photo – SIIS team member Peter Berry.

Once the action was concluded, the attention turned to the evening entertainment, where guests enjoyed a two-course meal, followed by a live auction, raffle draw and prize presentation, where the tournament winners, specialist ironmongery and industrial suppliers, Team SIIS, were announced.

Adam Kent from Maggie’s said: “As a key fundraiser in our calendar, we always look forward to this special event, and we are absolutely delighted that it was able to mark its return with such an incredible total.

“The funds raised by those who took part, or contributed to the day, will have help us to support people living with, or caring for someone with cancer right here in Fife.

“We’re grateful to Dave and Shona for their commitment over the years and we’re looking forward to next year’s event already.”

Mr Foster paid tribute to all who supported the day.

He added: “I am indebted to Shona for her continued support for an event which is held in memory of her sister, and of course, the volunteers who make sure pockets are emptied - (with a smile! whilst I hacked my way round the course.

“Dunnikier provided excellent hospitality as always and the event is a fun way to raise much needed funds for a worthy cause. “And he continued: “The dates for next year will shortly be announced and I look forward to welcoming all to another fun day at Dunnikier.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.