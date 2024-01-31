Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ‘Made for Maggie’s Fife’ team have had their most successful year ever, raising a record breaking £17,080 in 2023 through sales of their quality homemade knitted goods, with all proceeds going to support our Maggie’s Centre, based at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

‘Made for Maggie’s Fife’ has been running since 2014 and started from an idea to sell knitted baby items to raise funds for Maggie’s. The stall can now be found monthly in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre, Dunfermline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteer Lynne Napier said: “Our small group of volunteers would like to say a huge thank you to each and every person who supported our fundraising efforts in 2023.

Made for Maggies raised more than £17k for the cancer support charity (Pic: Submitted)

“We are delighted to have raised such a great amount in support of Maggie’s Fife. We truly appreciate all of our kind knitters and crafters who keep us well stocked with a wonderful selection of baby cardigans, hats, mitts, booties and blankets etc.”

Lynne was also keen to thank those who had supported the group.

She said: “Many thanks for the donations of chocolates which were used for our Christmas knits and to the kindness of the many anonymous knitters who regularly donate beautiful items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to extend a special thanks to Loch Leven’s Larder for their continued support by selling our seasonal novelty knits. The Buffalo Farm for allowing us to have our pop-up stall, and also Smith Anderson for their generous supply of paper bags.

“We could not achieve so much without all this support. We look forward to meeting friends, old and new in 2024”.

Natalie Fairfoul, Maggie’s Fife fundraising organiser said: “We are so grateful to Lynne and her incredible team for their hard work and dedication over the years. ‘Made for Maggie’s Fife’ really does play a big role in allowing us to remain here for those with cancer, and their families, in our community and I’d like to thank everyone involved, from stall volunteers, knitters, vendors and customers, for supporting this wonderful enterprise”.