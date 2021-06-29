Our cancer care centre, based in Kirkcaldy, launched its first ever ‘Staycation Raffle’ last month.

It is now just £1500 away from hitting that target to trigger the bumper match fund pledge by long-standing supporters, Smith Anderson.

The raffle costs just £10 per ticket and offers a host of luxury prizes.

Adam Kent, fundraising manager at Maggie's Fife (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

These include five-star overnight stays at the Fairmont St Andrews, DoubleTree by Hilton – Queensferry Crossing, Cameron House, and Fingal.

And there is also the opportunity to win a cocktail masterclass at The Adamson in St Andrews as well as afternoon tea for two at the Fairmont.

Adam Kent, centre fundraising manager at Maggie’s Fife said: “With many of us likely to be staying in sunny Scotland this summer, it seemed appropriate to celebrate the concept of a ‘Staycation’.

Maggie's Fife has launched its first ever staycation raffle

“We have teamed up with some top establishments to create the Maggie’s Staycation Raffle and we are delighted that Smith Anderson have once again agreed to support us by match funding this initiative up to £4k – we’re truly grateful for their ongoing backing.”

He underlined the importance of the fundraise as a result of lockdown - Maggie’s Fife relies on voluntary donations to develop its unique, high quality programme of support.

“Centre fundraising remains extremely challenging, so our hope is that with the raffle we have found an exciting and accessible way for people to support Maggie’s and all those who use the centre,” he said.

“There’s still time to enter, so hopefully people will see this as a great opportunity to help us achieve the full match funding, and give themselves a chance of winning some outstanding prizes too”

Olivia Slater, sales director at Smith Anderson said: “Maggie’s Fife has an incredible team in Kirkcaldy who have supported many of our employees over the last decade and we are delighted to give them our ongoing support as our chosen charity”.

Raffle entries are available online by visiting: http://givergy.uk/MaggiesStaycation

