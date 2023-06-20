Maggie's Fife: Organisers set for charity golf day in memory of Gillian Parsons

The Gillian Parsons Memorial Golf Day will take place at Dunnikier Park Golf Club, Kirkcaldy on Sunday, August 27. The event, which is open to both men and women, has raised over £129,000 for Maggie’s Fife since its inception.

Last year’s event raised over £8000, and organiser Dave Foster said he hopes the event will be able to match 2022’s “tremendous response”.

He said: “It was wonderful to see familiar faces again, and hopefully we’ll have some new ones join us this year. It really is a great value day out, on a super golf course and the atmosphere is warm and welcoming. We look forward to another great day of golf and raising as much as we can to support the important work at Maggie’s.”

Dave Foster and Shona Hutchison have organised the event at Dunnikier Park Golf Club (Pic: Submitted)

Adding to Dave’s sentiments is fellow organiser Shona Hutchison who said the support shown by people year on year is “touching”.

She added: “I am really looking forward to the golf day this year and raising some much-needed funds for Maggie’s Centre in Fife. We’re so grateful to all those who support the event, either through taking part, sponsorship or donating prizes.”

Entry is still open for teams of four who wish to sign up. The £200 entry fee includes a round of golf, a bacon roll with hot drink on arrival, followed by a two-course meal on return to the clubhouse. There are prizes on offer for the first, second and third placed teams, as well as those who win the various in-play competitions, such as longest drive and nearest to the pin.

Adam Kent from Maggie’s said the event is “hugely important” for the centre. He explained: “The golf day has always been a hugely important fundraising event for the centre and the funds raised by those who contribute has helped us to support thousands of people living or caring for someone with cancer in our community.”