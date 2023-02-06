Smith Anderson gave a further £2400 to the fundraiser, after Maggie’s Fife received £2618.62 in donations. The Kirkcaldy-based paper bag manufacturers had agreed to match any sums donated up to the charity’s initial target of £2400.

With that goal surpassed, Smith Anderson’s donation took the final total to £5018.62.

According to Natalie Fairfoul, centre fundraising organiser at Maggie’s Fife, the £2,400 sum allows the centre to run for one day. This means that the doubled donation gives the centre two days' worth of funding.

Olivia Slater and Lorraine Houghton from Smith Anderson were on hand to pass on the donation to Maggie's Fife

Natalie added: “Thanks to all the donations made by our very generous supporters we have more than achieved this! There is no doubt that Smith Anderson’s pledge to match donations made a huge difference to the campaign.

“I know of many people who gave a little more than they might have otherwise, knowing that their money would in effect be doubled. We could not be happier with the results, especially in the current climate, and are grateful to Smith Anderson for their continued support.

Smith Anderson have been long term supporters of our Maggie’s, havingbacked the charity for more than 10 years.

A spokesperson for Smith Anderson said: “Double your donation is a great idea and what a super result for Maggie’s to be able to help fund the centre in Fife for two days.

“At Smith Anderson we are very happy to support Maggie's in anyway we can and have been supporting this great cancer charity for 10 years and hope to keep continuing for the next 10 and beyond”.

Recent years have seen Smith Anderson donate as much as £5000 to Maggie’s Fife, base din the grounds of Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, as part of the ‘Double your Donation’ campaign.

Since Maggie’s opened their first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of

support that is proven to help people with cancer and their loved ones take back control.