Maia's winning design for Burntisland Civic Week

The creative talents of one Burntisland Primary pupil have won her a prize ahead of the town’s Civic Week this summer.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 16:21 BST
Maia McLeod, from Burntisland Primary School, with her winning design for the Civic Week programme. Pic: Michael Booth.Maia McLeod, from Burntisland Primary School, with her winning design for the Civic Week programme. Pic: Michael Booth.
Maia McLeod, from Burntisland Primary School, with her winning design for the Civic Week programme. Pic: Michael Booth.

Maia McLeod’s design was chosen as the winner in a competition organised by the Civic Week committee to create a cover for the event’s programme. The committee invited children of all ages at the local primary school to show off their artistic skills and come up with their own designs.

The winner was announced at a school assembly last month at the same time as this year’s royal party were chosen.

Amanda Jones, chairman of Burntisland Civic Week, said: “All the children’s designs were amazing. We had one overall winner, Maia, whose design will be on the front of our brochure, but because they were all so good we ended up having a first, second and third place in each class. So there were 40 children that day who received medals for their designs.”

Amanda thanked the school for helping to facilitate the competition, adding an even bigger thank you to all those children who took the time to enter the competition.

This year’s crowning of the Summer King and Queen will take place in the parish church halls on Saturday, May 13 from 6pm to 8pm. The full programme of Civic Week events runs from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 25.