It was initially closed to reduce the risk of Covid-19 entering the hospital. Now, after approximately two months of significant building works, the doors are ready to re-open.

“Work has been carried out on the A&E approach road, including adding a new GP referral triage service, rearranging the ambulance, taxi, and public parking bays, and creating a safe pedestrian link from the patient A&E parking to the front door,” a spokesperson for NHS Fife said. The waiting area has been upgraded with new flooring, seating, and signage.

“The closure of the main A&E doors had no effect on the service, as the department remained open for all emergencies and minor injuries,” the spokesperson explained. “The doors reopening will ensure that patients can access A&E directly from the refurbished entrance with drop off areas close by.”

The A&E doors at Victoria Hospital have re-opened (Pic: NHSFife)