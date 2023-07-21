News you can trust since 1871
Main door to A&E at Victoria Hospital re-opens

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Fife's main Accident and Emergency entrance at Victoria Hospital will be open for public use.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 21st Jul 2023, 07:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 07:48 BST

It was initially closed to reduce the risk of Covid-19 entering the hospital. Now, after approximately two months of significant building works, the doors are ready to re-open.

Work has been carried out on the A&E approach road, including adding a new GP referral triage service, rearranging the ambulance, taxi, and public parking bays, and creating a safe pedestrian link from the patient A&E parking to the front door,” a spokesperson for NHS Fife said. The waiting area has been upgraded with new flooring, seating, and signage.

“The closure of the main A&E doors had no effect on the service, as the department remained open for all emergencies and minor injuries,” the spokesperson explained. “The doors reopening will ensure that patients can access A&E directly from the refurbished entrance with drop off areas close by.”

The A&E doors at Victoria Hospital have re-opened (Pic: NHSFife)The A&E doors at Victoria Hospital have re-opened (Pic: NHSFife)
The main hospital entrance will now be closed during the night and the A&E entrance will be the only point of access from 10pm-6.30am.

