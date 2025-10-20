Maintenance work outlined for Anstruther Harbour’s historic wall

Maintenance work is set to get underway at Anstruther Harbour.

An application has been lodged with Fife Council by the RNLI to carry out the work. It is seeking listed building consent for the work and temporary fixings to the harbour wall.

The maintenance is planned for the centuries old harbour wall. The east pier has a coursed masonry appearance and was completed in concrete in 1873, after being breached by storms. The west pier, built entirely from concrete, was completed in 1876.

A report submitted as part of the application said the stonework is in good condition with pit marks from the pincer crane installation clearly visible - and much of it has been altered with the attachment of fixtures and repairs over the years. Repairs will consist of making good mortar and minor stone indents which will be carried out to match the existing construction.

Aerial shot of Anstruther Harbour (Pic: Fife Council)

The RNLI said the contractor will need to make a mechanical fixing to the sea wall so that the sheet piling in the coffer dam can be securely attached. Drill holes will be required to fix steel anchors into the mortar joints. These will remain embedded, but the neoprene strip, tie bar and angle will be removed.

It added: “The contractor is aware of the current environmental and sustainable challenges posed with historic structures and has a great deal of experience in marine environments. Following the removal of the dam, there will be minimal visual evidence of the works.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.