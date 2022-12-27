Major plan unveiled for new Fife crematorium and house buildings academy
A new crematorium could be created in Fife if plans are approved by councillors. The development could also lead to a skills academy for house building for up to 120 people.
The major project was unveiled in a proposal of application notice (PAN) to Fife Council last week.
It was subsequently approved, marking the first step of the planning process.
The PAN was lodged by Glasgow based DO-Architecture to develop a crematorium and construction of a skills academy and manufacturing facility on land at Whitworth Road, at Southfield Industrial Estate,Glenrothes.
The details will now go to public consultation with two events planned.
The proposed crematorium, to be run by Dignity Funerals, would be sited along the north edge of the estate, within a designed and” significant planted soft landscape”.
It would include memorial gardens, parking and the possible addition of an adjacent pavilion space.
The second part of the development is a new construction skills academy for First Endeavour LLP. with adjoining head office accommodation and associated timber frame manufacturing plant to the south of the site.
The academy is intended to develop construction and manufacturing skills to feed the local house building market and to provide training and employment for more than 120 people.
A planning statement said the two developments complemented each other.
The outline proposals will be presented at the Michael Woods Sports & Leisure Centre, Glenrothes, on February 15, 2023. A second event to work on the feedback will follow on March 15. Both will run from 3:00pm to 7:30pm