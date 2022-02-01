Maksym Yakimenko: Police appeal to trace missing man last seen in St Andrews
Police are appealing for information to trace Maksym Yakimenko, 28, who was last seen in the St Andrews area.
Maksym was last seen in the area at around 2.00am on Monday, January 31.
Police Scotland is appealing for information to help trace him. Anyone with any information is being urged to call 101 quoting 3473 of 31st Jan.
