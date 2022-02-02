Maksym Yakimenko: Police confirm missing man from St Andrews has been traced

Police Scotland thanked the public for their help following their appeal yesterday (Monday) today for information to help trace Maksym Yakimenko.

Officers were appealing for information on his whereabouts after he was last seen in the St Andrews area.

Police have confirmed that Maksym Yakimenko, 28, has been found safe and well

A statement said: “Police Scotland would like to thank the public for their help regarding the earlier appeal today for information to help trace 28-year-old Maksym Yakimenko. Maksym has now been traced safe and well.”

