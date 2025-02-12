Man, 51, charged after fire at Kirkcaldy War Memorial
A man has been charged in connection with a fire at Kirkcaldy War Memorial.
The incident happened on Monday, January 20, sparking anger among veterans and locals.
The Kirkcaldy branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland described it as “contemptible vandalism” and also thanked staff at the nearby Kirkcaldy Galleries for responding to the fire so promptly.
Police launched an appeal, and today confirmed a man had been charged.
The 51-year-old man is due to appear in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.
Community Inspector Kim Stuart said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries.”