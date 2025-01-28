Man, 60, reported missing in Edinburgh may have travelled to Fife

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 28th Jan 2025, 10:45 BST
Police looking to trace a man reported missing in Edinburgh say he may have travelled to Fife.

Guy Bargery was last seen around 9.15am on Monday in the Dundas Street area of the city. The 60-year old is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with grey/white hair.

When last seen, Guy was wearing a checked green and cream shirt, denim jeans, a beige jacket, and is believed to have been wearing black trainers. He may be driving his grey Volvo XC60 with registration SK13 VPZ, and travelled to the Fife area.

Inspector Jonathan Wilson said: "It is important that we make sure Guy is safe and well, as there are growing concerns for his welfare. We urge anyone who has seen Guy, his car, or has any information on his whereabouts to please contact us as soon as possible."

Call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3443 of 27 January.

