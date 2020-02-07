Man critically ill after Glenrothes road accident

A man is critically ill in hospital after a road collision in Glenrothes.
The 27-year old was struck by a car while crossing Formonthills Road last night.
He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Police are conducting a inquiry into the incident.
A spokesman said: “At around 8:25pm on Thursday, a 27-year old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a westbound silver Vauxhall Astra while crossing Formonthills Road.
“He was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, where medical staff described his condition as critical.”
Police said the 42-year old driver was not injured.