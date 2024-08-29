Man dies in hospital after two-car crash on Fife road
A man has died following a two-vehicle crash on a Fife road.
The 38-year old was one of four people taken to hospital following the crash on the B939 at Strathkinness on Saturday.
The man and a 64-year-old woman were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious injuries. He passed away on Wednesday, police confirmed. Two women, aged 53 and 17, were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
Inspector James Henry, of Fife Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time."
