Man fights for life after falling from flats window

A man is in a critical condition after falling from a block of multi-storey flats in Kirkcaldy.

The man is currently in Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after falling from a window last night.

Police were on the scene at Forth View on the Esplanade into the early hours.

DCI Ryan Balsille from Kirkcaldy CID said: “We were called to Forth View in Kirkcaldy around 10.40pm on July 11, following reports a man had fallen from a window.

“The 25 year old was treated at the scene before being taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where he remains in a critical condition.

“We are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident, and appeal for anyone who saw what happened to contact us via 101 quoting reference number 4613 of 11 July.”

