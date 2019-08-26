Man injured in Aberdour cliff fall

A man is in hospital after falling from cliffs at a Fife beauty spot.

The alarm was raised on Sunday morning, with an air ambulance called to Silver Sands at Aberdour.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.40am on Sunday, August 25, police attended a call to Silver Sands Beach Aberdour, in relation to an injured man who has been conveyed to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for his injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing, however there appears no suspicious circumstances.”

