Man reported missing in Dumfries last seen in Fife

Derek Marshall, also known as Laidlaw, was last seen around 10.30am on Saturday in the Muirhead area of the Kingdom.

At that time, the 40-year old suggested to a member of the public that he planned to walk to Dundee.

He is described as being white, round 5ft 8, with short dark hair. When last seen, he was wearing blue jeans and a black puffer jacket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek Marshall

Inspector Kirk Donnelly, from Glenrothes Police Station, said: “As time passes, our concerns for Derek’s welfare continue to grow.

“We are appealing to anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts or who may have seen him in Fife or Tayside over the weekend, to please come forward.”