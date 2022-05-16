Man reported missing in Dumfries last seen in Fife

Police in Fife are appealing for information as part of their efforts to trace a man reported missing while visiting Dumfries.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 16th May 2022, 1:52 pm

Derek Marshall, also known as Laidlaw, was last seen around 10.30am on Saturday in the Muirhead area of the Kingdom.

At that time, the 40-year old suggested to a member of the public that he planned to walk to Dundee.

He is described as being white, round 5ft 8, with short dark hair. When last seen, he was wearing blue jeans and a black puffer jacket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Derek Marshall

Read More

Read More
Jack Vettriano exhibition opens doors to showcasing Fife’s remarkable art collec...

Inspector Kirk Donnelly, from Glenrothes Police Station, said: “As time passes, our concerns for Derek’s welfare continue to grow.

“We are appealing to anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts or who may have seen him in Fife or Tayside over the weekend, to please come forward.”

Call police on 101, quoting incident 1751 of 14 May.

DumfriesFifeDundee