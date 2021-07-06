Man taken to hospital after being found injured on Fife beach

Emergency services were alerted to the incident last night. The man was taken to the Victoria Hospital for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10pm on Monday, 5 July, police were called to a report of a man lying injured on the beach in East Wemyss. Officers attended, along with the Coastguard and paramedics, and the man was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.”