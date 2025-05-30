Mandy Hunter: community is home and ‘Kirkcaldy has so much to love’

Whenever I think of Mandy Hunter, I feel like I am wrapped in a warm, reassuring hug.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To many in the Lang Toun, she’s a tireless, humble force who’s quietly helped hold the heart of the town together.

Born in Kirkcaldy, Mandy moved to Burntisland in her early twenties to start a family and quickly became involved in her new community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I became a member of the Toll Centre and Burntisland Playgroup committee, where my kids attended,” she recalls. “That’s where my love for the community began. I’m still treasurer now, 37 years on. I’ve made so many lifelong friends there.”

Mandy Hunter (Pic: Dougie Hunter)

A gentle nudge brought Mandy home.

“Through encouragement from Tricia Ryan at the Toll Centre, I applied for the post at Linton Lane Centre - 29 years ago this July,” she says. “The centre has evolved over the years and so has my role.”

Under Mandy’s leadership, Linton Lane has grown from its Kirkcaldy Boys Club roots into a lifeline for many, acting as a crisis response hub during the COVID-19 pandemic to hosting groups like The Grey Panthers, Pete’s Man Chat, The Polish School, Stages Dance School, A Veteran’s Best Friend, Fife Carers Centre, Kirkcaldy & District Stroke Group, and Cheryl’s Walk N’ Talk, the Centre plays a vital role in town life.

“We’ve come through three major roof repairs, and the latest one in January really shook me,” Mandy admits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I cried when I saw the water running down the walls, thinking of everyone who’s come through here since 1966. I honestly thought we might have to close.

“But we always stay positive. Now we’re saying, ‘it’s our chance to make it better.’

“We’ve got new groups, youth plans, and partners stepping in. It’s not just a building; it’s my second home.”

We can’t talk about Mandy without remembering her late husband, Dougie Hunter, bass player for Lights Out by Nine and her biggest champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He supported everything I did and the centre as our financial advisor,” she says fondly. “LOBN played for free at so many of our fundraisers. Since he passed, I’ve been at such a loss without him. That’s when family, friends and the people inside Linton Lane became my shoulder to lean on.”

Whether at Linton Lane, the Kings on the Prom where she’s a trustee, or supporting events like the Kirkcaldy Strong Community Walk, Mandy is always behind local efforts.

“I love when someone joins the walk because they saw us smiling,” she says. “It’s not how far you walk, it’s the gathering after, chats, laughter, the community.”

And the Lang Toun?

“People say the High Street’s a mess, but so is Edinburgh’s. Look up at the old buildings, they’re stunning. Sit in the Rose Garden at Beveridge Park or walk along the prom. It’s beautiful,” she says. “Yes, we’ve got challenges, but we’ve also got amazing people. It’s time to start shouting about the positives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Linton Lane nears its 30th anniversary, and 60 years since opening, Mandy has no plans to step away just yet.

“I say I’ll retire, but I don’t think I’m done,” she says. “The young team’s stepping in, and I’m proud of them. You can’t be involved in a community project and not be a part of it. You’ve got to be passionate. This place is second to my very much-loved family.”

In a town sometimes forgetting its treasures, Mandy reminds us that community is home. “Kirkcaldy has so much to love,” she says. “People have to look. We can’t knock on your door; you’ve got to get involved.”

And to that, I can only say, thank you, Mandy.