Manufacturing firm give back with Fife coast volunteering day
Employees from W. L. Gore & Associates braved the weather to clear pine tree saplings from the sand dunes that were encroaching onto the habitat at Eden Estuary.
Employees from Gore’s Livingston and Dundee plants came together as part of a volunteering day first announced in March of this year.
Phil Wilkes from the Livingston plant who volunteered on the day said: “It was wonderful to join forces with Associates from our Dundee plant to spend an afternoon away from the office and step into the great outdoors with the inspirational team at Fife Coast & Countryside Trust.”
Jeremy Harris, chief executive of Fife Coast & Countryside Trust said they are grateful for the work carried out by the groups and for the donation of equipment by Gore.
He said: “We’re so grateful for the support from Gore – the work that we do puts many of the team out in all weather. The jackets and boots provided by Gore have already stood the test of some challenging conditions and the team are thrilled with them.
“In addition to the donation of kit, the contribution made by volunteers such as this excellent group from Gore allows us to achieve so much more than we could otherwise.
“We cover a large area with a modest workforce, and it takes a lot of hard work to care for Fife’s outdoors and build the connections between our environment and people. We’re extremely grateful for every hour given to supporting our work.“