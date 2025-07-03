A runner is taking on an 86-kilometre fundraising challenge as a tribute to his best friend who took his own life.

Thomas Robertson, 20, is running from the University of St Andrews to Merchiston Castle School in Edinburgh on Sunday, July 6 to raise money for Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH) in memory of Finlay MacDonald, who died in 2024.

He has already raised £20,000 ahead of his epic challenge, which is longer than two back-to-back marathons, and ends at the school where they were classmates. You can donate here.

Thomas said: “Finlay was an amazing friend to me. He was caring, loving, selfless, and all his priority was that everyone around him was okay. His passing was a massive shock and left me questioning why such terrible things happen to the best of people. It made me realise just how important mental health is and how much more needs to be done to support it.”

Thomas Robertson is running from the University of St Andrews to Merchiston Castle School in Edinburgh on Sunday (Pic: Submitted)

Thomas is raising money to fund SAMH’s peer supporter programme, which increases the mental health knowledge and skills of young people, parents and carers, volunteers and staff through free workshops and information sessions in schools.

He added: “I wanted something that was going to resonate with Finlay, who struggled with mental health during school. SAMH’s programme creates a really warm, safe environment where kids can just talk about mental health and help remove the stigma.”

Thomas originally shared his motivations behind the challenge in a viral social media video, which has since gained over 130,000 views online.

Rev. Nick Blair, Chaplain at Merchiston Castle School, said: "A year ago, we mourned with the MacDonald family after losing their beloved Finlay. Today, we unite again, supporting his close friend Thomas, whose fundraising effort in Finlay's memory is deeply moving.

"The solidarity from old boys, parents, staff and pupils shows who we are - a community that stands together. It's also a moment to stress that young men must never feel ashamed to discuss their mental health.

"Breaking silence saves lives. Today, we run with Thomas and raise our voices with SAMH, honouring Finlay and supporting vital mental health work."