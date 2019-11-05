Maritime murals bring colour to Buckhaven street

Two maritime murals have brought more colour to parts of a Levenmouth street.

Murals evoking Buckhaven’s maritime links have been completed and are now on view along Randolph Street.

Community group CLEAR had been looking to find ways to improve the appearance of several disused shop fronts on the street, using funds raised through the CLIMB (Community Led Improvements for Methil & Buckhaven) Project earlier this year.

Fife-based artist Andrew Parry, who had completed other shop front art along the street, has now created an impressive canvas displaying Buckhaven’s links with the sea, not only showing the town’s fishing heritage but also other maritime connections with the town such as a Pictish boat, Viking longboat and a Dutch fluyt.

This work is the latest in a series of small community-based art and heritage projects seeking to enhance the Buckhaven area, carrying out the public’s recommendations if the Buckhaven Community Action Plan.

Other initiatives in the current pipeline are: a large Welcome to Buckhaven ceramic, further oak archways and pine totems for footpath entrances, further heritage interpretation panels and more.

The completion of the murals on Randolph Street follow the creation of a huge T-Rex on a wall on Anderson Lane. A second phase of the dinosaur mural on the foreshore is envisaged to take place in spring.

For more details about the work CLEAR is doing, visit www.facebook.com/ClearFife.