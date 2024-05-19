Market with difference for goths and fans of horror is new addition to Kirkcaldy’s Mercat Shopping Centre

The Blackheart Market was the first of its kind to take place at the venue, and came from the same team behind the popular BGCP Comic Cons that has run regularly in recent years.
Offering free entry, it showcased the work and merchandising of a number of stall holders specialising in horror, goth and alternative merchandise, crafts, and art.
1. Blackheart Market
Some unusual sights at the Mercat this weekend! (Pic: Fife Photo Agency) Photo: Fife Photo Agency
2. Blackheart Market
Stallholders - Kayleigh and Ruth of Vandal Photo: Fife Photo Agency
3. Blackheart Market
At the horror/gothic alternative market - Art by Xanthe Photo: Fife Photo Agency
4. Blackheart Market
Horror/gothic alternative market - Catherine from Duckandhound design Photo: Fife Photo Agency