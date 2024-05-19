The market was the latest initiative to bring people to the Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)The market was the latest initiative to bring people to the Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Market with difference for goths and fans of horror is new addition to Kirkcaldy’s Mercat Shopping Centre

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 19th May 2024, 19:09 BST
The Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy hosted a hugely successful horror themed market this weekend.

The Blackheart Market was the first of its kind to take place at the venue, and came from the same team behind the popular BGCP Comic Cons that has run regularly in recent years.

Offering free entry, it showcased the work and merchandising of a number of stall holders specialising in horror, goth and alternative merchandise, crafts, and art.

