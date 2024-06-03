Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glorious sunshine and keen competition was the order of the day for the 153rd anniversary of Markinch Highland Games.

A large crowd including many overseas visitors thronged around the John Dixon Park arena to witness some excellent competition in the various events.

As always the heavy events competitors thrilled the crowds. There was a ground record in the 16lb hammer contest with Kyle Randalls, Falkirk launching the weight out to 143 feet. Sinclair Patience Inverness claimed the Fife Championship 28lb weight for distance title with a throw of 90 feet 2 inches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a great day in the athletic events for Rory Muir, Cambuslang who won 4 events, the 400m, 800m, 1600m and 3200 metres, Rory is the brother of track super star Laura Muir.

Chieftain George McNeil presents youth 90m winner Erin Jackson with her prize. (Pic: Submitted)

After a break of a few years cyclist Charles Fletcher, Innerleithen returned to regain the Scottish 8000 metres title which he had previously won in three successive years 2017-2019.

There was tartan aplenty in the events outwith the main arena, 130 Highland dancers of all ages enterteined the crowds while there was a record entry in the Solo Piping contests. Markinch stages the oldest pipe band contest in the country, Seventeen bands performed throughout the afternoon with top Grade 1 band Police Scotland Fife claiming the coveted Burgh Shield which is amost 100 years old.