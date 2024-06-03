Markinch Highland Games: golden sunshine for 153rd annual gathering
and live on Freeview channel 276
A large crowd including many overseas visitors thronged around the John Dixon Park arena to witness some excellent competition in the various events.
As always the heavy events competitors thrilled the crowds. There was a ground record in the 16lb hammer contest with Kyle Randalls, Falkirk launching the weight out to 143 feet. Sinclair Patience Inverness claimed the Fife Championship 28lb weight for distance title with a throw of 90 feet 2 inches.
It was a great day in the athletic events for Rory Muir, Cambuslang who won 4 events, the 400m, 800m, 1600m and 3200 metres, Rory is the brother of track super star Laura Muir.
After a break of a few years cyclist Charles Fletcher, Innerleithen returned to regain the Scottish 8000 metres title which he had previously won in three successive years 2017-2019.
There was tartan aplenty in the events outwith the main arena, 130 Highland dancers of all ages enterteined the crowds while there was a record entry in the Solo Piping contests. Markinch stages the oldest pipe band contest in the country, Seventeen bands performed throughout the afternoon with top Grade 1 band Police Scotland Fife claiming the coveted Burgh Shield which is amost 100 years old.
The children’s races attracted good numbers, they were started by a blast of the whistle from games Chieftain former World professional sprint champion George McNeil. Other attractions included a large array of stall and trade stands as well as a funfair.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.