Markinch Highland Games: when it is on, and who is this year's Chieftan

Archive image from the 2017 Markinch Highland Games (Pic: George McLuskie)

All roads lead to John Dixon Park in Markinch this Sunday as it hosts the town's annual Highland Games.

The organisers have received good entries for all events so there promises to be something for everyone at the 154th anniversary of the ancient event. It is one of the biggest dates in the town’s calendar, and promises to drzw a huge crowd of spectators.

The Games stage the oldest pipe band contest in Scotland with winners’ names on the impressive Burgh Shield dating back 100 years.This year sees a record entry with 26 bands set to compete throughout the day.

Still on the tartan theme there will be solo piping contests for juniors and adults while outside the main arena a full programme of Highland dancing will take place with ages ranging from under-fives through to adults.

There will be a quality line up in the heavy events with all the top strongmen on the circuit set to do battle throughout the afternoon in the various disciplines including shot putt, hammer and caber.

There will be a full programme of athletic events for both Open and Youth competitors with the top prize of £200 going to the winner of the Open 90 metres handicap which will be run on a Chariots of Fire type string-laned track. It is the only one of it's kind remaining on the Scottish Games circuit.

The main event for the cyclists will be the Scottish 8000 metres grass track Championship.

Midway through the proceedings there will be fun races for children of all ages as well as there parents.

A full array of stalls, trade stands and side shows as well as a fun fair will be in attendance. This year’s Chieftain will be former professional footballer Stevie Kirk who scored the winning goal in the 1991 Scottish Cup final for Motherwell.

The action gets underway with the pipe band contest at 9.30am, Solo Piping and Highland Dancing at 10.30am and all the track and field events at 12.30pm. The Grand March of the Massed Bands and salute to the Chieftain will be at approximately 5.15pm.