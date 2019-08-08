Martha’s efforts add up to cash boost for Fife charity

The time and crafting skills devoted to fundraising by a project accountant have paid off for a Fife charity.

Martha Cape, who works at Fife Ethylene Plant, has been designing and selling bespoke greetings cards and gift boxes to support East Fife and Scooniehill Riding for the Disabled (RDA).

And thanks to the ExxonMobil volunteer programme, the charity has received an extra cash boost.

Martha became involved with East Fife Riding for the Disabled many years ago, having become aware of the group’s activities whilst stabling her horse at the same yard.

She explained: “East Fife and Scooniehill RDS has been delivering opportunities for therapy, achievement and enjoyment to people with disabilities living in the East Fife area.

“They actively support local primary schools, adult day centres and individuals who can benefit from the riding therapy.

“The group is run and supported through a broad range of volunteers from the young to the very experienced and from fundraisers to hands-on volunteers and each one works enthusiastically to help our riders.”

The ExxonMobil scheme allows employees who provide their time, talent and energy to support charities and not-for-profit organisations to apply for grants to support these groups.

Martha added: “I was delighted to learn about the ExxonMobil volunteer programme which supports employees contributing their personal time to assist local charities.

“In addition to donations made by myself from the sale of cards, ExxonMobil has donated a further £1000 directly to the group.

“This has enabled them to purchase safety and therapeutic equipment to enhance the experience for the riders.”