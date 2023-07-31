Born and breed in Kirkcaldy, Martin Christie, president and former captain of Dunnikier Park Golf Club, a member of 30 years, has introduced park golf or gowf, a one club one ball sport originating from Japan in 1983 and popular in the United States to the Lang Toun.

Martin describes a conversation with a fellow member and an internet search, as an “epiphany moment” creating a space for non-golfers with a six-hole 500-yard course, offering an inclusive, recreational activity to disadvantaged and disabled members of the community. He recalls feeling a great “sense of achievement” on the opening day of the ‘2019 course’ with the support of Fife Golf Trust, Kirkcaldy Area Committee, the Community Mental Health Wellbeing Fund, and the golf club itself amongst others.

A charity since 2021, Dunnikier Park Community Golf ‘Hame of Park Gowf’ of which Martin is chair, has welcomed visitors from the Salvation Army, Alzheimers Scotland, Phoenix Futures, Sporting Memories, the Curnie Club, Walk and Talk and Nourish Support Centre along with local schools, and care homes. Local folk enjoying a round, laughing, receiving support with a hot drink and tea biscuits to finish.

Martin Christie (inset) - and on the course at Dunnikier with golf trustee Raymond Johnston (Pic; Submitted)

Martin brims with enthusiasm and describes himself as someone who “talks to a lot of people walking the dog,” and believes in the power of partnership summing up his approach as “it’s nice to be nice.”

When asked about the Kirkcaldy community, he believes taking part in community initiatives can add to your network for support, advice, and a helping hand often accompanied with a favourite local question; ‘have you tried so and so’.

Another moment of celebration was when the Fife Golfing Invitational, a touring event, held at Fairmont St Andrews came to Dunnikier alongside a concurrent Park Gowf event with a joint prize giving and described by organisers as the ‘most inclusive community event ever’. Martin remembers “bursting with pride and giving an emotional speech”. The event returns in September.

The future includes looking to expand into other areas along with a fundraiser celebrating Park Gowf’s 40th anniversary in aid of Kirkcaldy Foodbank being held on Wednesday, August 9 from 11:00am to 6:00pm as celebrated in Japan as Park Golf Day.

Martin said, “I don’t think we’re doing a good job - I know we are doing a good job.”

Personally, I think it’s more. Martin has gifted a unique leisure activity and safe space to the Kirkcaldy community, the first of its kind in Scotland and Europe. The impact of this legacy, seen in the many thank you letter’s the charity receives from children and adults alike, is an exceptional achievement. Even I, who doesn’t know a tee from tea, has visited twice and had a ball - no pun intended.

A heartfelt thanks to you, Martin, from the Kirkcaldy community. We’ll see you at the park gowf.

You can find out more here: https://www.dpcomgolf.com/home