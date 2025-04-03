Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fife community’s bid to buy one of the oldest churches in Scotland has received a huge financial boost.

St Monans Auld Kirk Enterprise has been awarded £171,741 from the Scottish Land Fund to purchase St Monans Auld Kirk from the Church of Scotland.

The group wants to develop the 14th century asset into a multi-use social hub and café for the community as well as a space to hold events such as weddings. The grant was one of 11 totalling £1,460,888 announced this week.

Peter Peddie, chair of the entrerprise group, said: “We are very grateful to the Scottish Land Fund for backing our efforts to buy the Auld Kirk. It is such an iconic feature of the village and it will be exciting to see it being used for a wide variety of community events.”

St Monans Auld Kirk (Pic: National World)

The Scottish Land Fund reopened to applications in April 2021. The programme is funded by the Scottish Government and delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund and Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), both of which have extensive experience of helping communities to acquire and develop their assets for over a decade.

Mairi Gougeon, Cabinet Secretary, Rural Affairs and Islands, said: "We have invested more than £50m through hundreds of awards through the Scottish Land Fund to help communities develop facilities they need. These latest groups to share the funding show the incredible mix of how this support can be used to offer social, sporting and wellness spaces and support the development of much-needed affordable housing options.”

Cara Gillespie, Scottish Land Fund Committee Chair said: “These grants reflect the inspiring diversity of projects that community ownership can help to deliver in both urban and rural areas. With their awards, these groups will be able to deliver projects with direct benefits to their communities, as well as positive cultural, social and economic impacts for Scotland as a whole.”.

Sandra Holmes, head of community assets at HIE, said: “The successful projects announced today across Scotland are all great examples of people taking control of local resources for the long-term benefit of their communities

“Ownership will give the community groups greater control over important assets that will reap rewards for people now and for generations to come. We wish all the successful groups the very best in their new ventures.”