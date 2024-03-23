Masterchef winner announces closure of Fife restaurant The Newport due to rising costs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Masterchef Jamie Scott announced the closure of The Newport after he could “no longer afford” to operate its base in the town’s High Street. It will stop trading on Sunday, April 7.

Mr Scott, who runs the restaurant with his wife Kelly, broke the news on a post on the business’ “Unfortunately, in the current climate, we can simply no longer afford to be within our beautiful building,” he said. “The rising costs of all utilities have contributed to this decision, and we have tried our best to overcome or find another way forward to no avail.”

He said the Newport Bakery & Sandbanks Brasserie will continue as normal, but the restaurant will close in a matter of weeks.

The doors to The Newport restaurant are set to close (Pic: Google Maps)

Mr Scott said: “The Newport Restaurant has been at the core of everything we have evolved into, in business and personally. We’ve built our family up, in and around this, alongside many of our team too. We are proud of everything we achieved as a team over the last 8 years. From our opening year, winning AA Restaurant of the Year for Scotland to the previous year, earning three AA Rosettes.

“We want to thank our team massively. They have been compassionate, kind and supportive as always. However, just like ourselves, they are gutted not to see it continue. We believe our food and service are at its best, making the decision to close even harder.”He also paid tribute to his customers “who have been with us in the good times and rallied behind us in the hard times” adding: “We would never have got this far without you all and have always been grateful for your support and custom. We hope in the final weeks to see as many familiar faces as possible for one last visit to allow us to showcase all that we do.”

News of the closure prompted many messages of support on social media.

