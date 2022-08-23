Mate date: Fife carer goes extra mile with roses and three-course meal for gran

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dad-of-two Ross Gavin, 30, got dressed up in a three-piece suit and winkle pickers to wine-and-dine Violet Devaney, 87, on Wednesday August 17.

He joked he was still 'in the doghouse' with his fiancee after making Violet's bucket list wish come true.

Great-gran Violet has been good pals with Ross for about five years at Benore Care Centre, near Lochgelly, and she requested being taken out on a date by him.

Ross, who has worked there for seven years, says he goes over and above to make residents feel appreciated.

Violet was involved in the planning and also got dolled up for her outing.

Ross said: "We got on like a house on fire when I first met Violet.

"We have got a nice relationship together.

"We had a three-course lunch - Violet had prawn cocktail, fish and chips, and ice cream.

"She said she wanted to go out for a curry first of all then wanted to go for fish and chips.

"I had macaroni cheese.

"I think she definitely liked a fuss being made of her, making her feel special, making her feel somebody cares and will go above and beyond.

"Violet was involved in the planning and the process, building excitement levels."

The date came about because of the care home's commitment to making residents' wishes come true.

Ross said: "This is the first time I've gone on a date - a mate date.

"They can write down what they want, anything they want at all we try to make it happen.

"My girlfriend knows how invested and committed I am in my work.