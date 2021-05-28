May bank holiday weather in Fife: 24-hour forecast and when heatwave predicted to start
Summer has finally arrived – just in time for the Bank Holiday weekend.
Fifers can look forward to a sunny weekend as they enjoy a break, and explore the region’s fabulous coast and countryside.
Today, the Met Office is forecasting top temperatures of 14-degrees, and the good news it’ll get even warmer before we all head back to work.
Saturday will start overcast before the sun breaks through by lunchtime, while Sunday is set to be 18-degrees … just as soon as the early morning fog clears.
And on Monday the temperature nudges up to 19 degrees, with some cloud at night time.
So, whatever your plans are for the weekend, get out and enjoy the Kingdom!