May Day: hundreds of St Andrews students take dawn dip in Forth to mark May Day

At sunrise, they made their way down to East Sands and collectively run into the North Sea.

The Dip is a unique St Andrews tradition which is intended to bring good luck to students in their exams and cleanse any academic sins. The May Dip is also the only cure for the legendary curse of Patrick Hamilton - born into a Scottish aristocratic family, and branded a heretic and burned at the stake inn 1528.

His initials are outside the entrance of St Salvator’s College, and it is not uncommon to witness students and residents to deliberately walk around the letters. According to tradition, if a student steps on the ‘PH’, they will fall victim to the curse and be at risk of failing their exams or degree.

Hundreds took part in the annual May Day dip in St Andrews