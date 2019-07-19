McDonald’s launches home deliveries in Kirkcaldy with new app

It’s finally here! Fans of McDonald’s can get food delivered to their doors in one Fife town.

McDelivery via Uber Eats has been launched by McDonald’s in Kirkcaldy.

And if you live within 1.5 miles of its franchises at Asda or Fife Retail Park, you can place an order.

It’s a first for both outlets, and franchisee, Jimmy Patrick is delighted to launch the new door to door service.

He said: “My restaurant teams and I are delighted to be introducing the McDelivery service to two restaurants in Kirkaldy offering yet another level of convenience to our loyal, local customers.

“We’re constantly evolving to make our customers’ dining experience easier, so it’s exciting that we’re now able to provide our freshly made, great tasting food in a way that suits their busy lives.”

The service works off the Just Eat app.

Simply download it – or order online HERE www.ubereats.com

Pick A delivery location - the address where you’d like your meal delivered

Search for your nearest McDonald’s location in the app.

Place your order - or schedule it to arrive when you want.

Follow the progress of the delivery - get updates on the preparation of your order and watch your bicycle/motorcycle courier arrive live in-app.

The new service comes as McDonald’s announced that 20 million individual customers have now ordered a McDelivery in the UK alone since its launch in 2017.

It has also launched My McDonald’s app.

It allows customers to save their favourite orders, customise burgers, and collect digital loyalty points. Customers can also order and pay for their meal ahead of time before collecting from the counter or having delivered straight to a table.