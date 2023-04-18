M&Co in Fife: closure dates announced for last two remaining Fife stores

The move comes after the clothes shop collapsed into administration for a second time at the end of 2022.

Closing dates for its outlets Glenrothes and St Andrews were confirmed this week after the business was bought AK Retail Holdings, which owns Yours Clothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The doors will shut on M&Co’s Kingdom Centre shop in Glenrothes on Thursday.

M&Co branch in St Andrews (Pic: Google Maps)

The store in South Street, St Andrews, will close on Saturday.