M&Co in Fife: closure dates announced for last two remaining Fife stores
The last remaining M&Co stores in Fife will close their doors for good in the next few days.
The move comes after the clothes shop collapsed into administration for a second time at the end of 2022.
Closing dates for its outlets Glenrothes and St Andrews were confirmed this week after the business was bought AK Retail Holdings, which owns Yours Clothing.
The doors will shut on M&Co’s Kingdom Centre shop in Glenrothes on Thursday.
The store in South Street, St Andrews, will close on Saturday.
The company appointed administrators at the end of 2022.