News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
16 minutes ago Family pays tribute to dog walker found dead in Snowdonia
3 hours ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
5 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
7 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
8 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met

M&Co in Fife: closure dates announced for last two remaining Fife stores

The last remaining M&Co stores in Fife will close their doors for good in the next few days.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 18th Apr 2023, 18:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 18:23 BST

The move comes after the clothes shop collapsed into administration for a second time at the end of 2022.

Closing dates for its outlets Glenrothes and St Andrews were confirmed this week after the business was bought AK Retail Holdings, which owns Yours Clothing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The doors will shut on M&Co’s Kingdom Centre shop in Glenrothes on Thursday.

M&Co branch in St Andrews (Pic: Google Maps)M&Co branch in St Andrews (Pic: Google Maps)
M&Co branch in St Andrews (Pic: Google Maps)
Most Popular

The store in South Street, St Andrews, will close on Saturday.

The company appointed administrators at the end of 2022.

Related topics:FifeGlenrothesSt Andrews