Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John, Lis, and Joe will close McTaggart's on August 28.

McTaggarts, in Aberdour, has been running for nine years, providing hot drinks, cakes and meals to hungry visitors, but will soon close its doors for the final time.

Owners made the announcement via social media that the last day in operation would be Sunday, August 28.

John McTaggart told the Fife Free Press that the cafe was well supported by the community and that business had been strong, however trouble finding two new chefs meant it would be difficult to continue.

He said: “It’s been a problem since June. We had a staff meeting last week to discuss how to handle the staffing crisis that we’ve had for a number of weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have’t been able to recruit a couple of chefs that we’ve been lacking for a couple of weeks.

"We talked about either closing till we filled those slots or go into a reduced capacity, which wasn’t viable.

"It was a fairly mutual decision.

“We didn’t think it would come to this.

"We just can’t get people of the standard that we’re looking for.

"We’re a small family-run business, and it’s a small team so it’s got to be someone that can work as part of that.”

John also paid tribute to the loyal customers who have already been in touch after hearing the news.

He added: “The shock of the decision has probably not hit us yet, it’ll only really be when we close the doors for the last time.

"Being busy has never been a problem, we always have plenty of customers coming through the door.

"The response to the announcement has been really nice, our customers have been great. You can tell they’re upset.

“I Just hope we can get a new buyer that can do something here for them, as Aberdour deserves it.”

In the social media post, McTaggart’s urged all customers to pop in and visit one last time.

“We and the cafe team thank you all for your company and, in many cases, friendship these last nine years.

"It’s been a lot of fun and we have made lots of great memories.

“We’ve loved having the cafe and believe there’s an opportunity there for someone else to pick up the baton and to enjoy the great times we’ve had.

"We’re open to suggestions on a sale or rent basis.

“We are looking forward to seeing as many of you as possible before the 28th.

"Please do drop by if you can, even share some of those memories with us.”

Commenters were quick to come out in support of the cafe.

Diane Cameron said: “That is sad news indeed - you’ve been amazing, bringing something exciting and fresh to the village - good luck with everything going forward.”

Kim Wombwell said: “You should be very very proud of yourselves.

"You have been great managers, valuing and nurturing a great team in your staff over the years, who have learnt so many skills.

"Your place has made such a huge difference in so many peoples lives.