A Fife based family baker has introduced a new mascot to mark its 70th anniversary.

Bayne’s has created a new animated character called Baynesy, and he will soon be seen in its shops across Scotland on stickers, posters, and online.

Established in 1954, the Lochore-based business, which started out as a small local bakery, has become a familiar sight on the High Streets across the country with over 70 stores.

It created the new mascot to celebrate its landmark anniversary, and it has also just opened its latest outlet at Inveralmond Retail Park in Perth - a significant achievement that reflects the brand’s continued expansion and enduring popularity.

Baynesy - the new mascot of Fife based baker, Bayne's (Pic: Submitted)

John Bayne, joint managing director, said: "As we celebrate 70 incredible years, we wanted to create something special and memorable for our customers - and Baynsey does just that. He represents the heart and soul of Bayne’s; friendly, fun, and all about the joy of great tasting Scottish baking. We can’t wait for everyone to meet him.”

The mascot was the result of a partnership between Bayne’s, and creative agency Lewis and Tayburn which explored multiple character ideas in coming up with Baynesy.

Utilising advanced animation techniques, the teams have ensured that Baynesy is more than just a static figure - he’s a lively and interactive presence designed to evolve with Bayne’s brand identity.

Ricky Stevens, creative director, said: “We wanted to ensure that Baynesy not only reflected the rich heritage of Bayne’s but also had a fresh, digital-first personality that could evolve with the brand. We understand that brand characters create warm emotive connections with the audience which increases brand recall, so this was a big part of our thinking behind Baynesy.

“Seeing him come to life across multiple platforms is a testament to the power of strong storytelling and innovative design. We hope customers will love him as much as we do.”